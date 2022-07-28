Bossip Video

#RHOA alum NeNe Leakes took to Twitter to address her ongoing litigation against Bravo and announced that she’s written a book about the entire ordeal.

The housewife is still alleging that she’s tired of being silenced and has accused the network, NBC Universal, and Andy Cohen of creating a hostile work environment, discriminatory practices, and good ole fashioned racism. Now, 52-year-old Leakes says a tell-all is on the way amidst a firestorm of tweets and retweets calling out “abusers.”

Although it seemed as if Nene vs. Bravo were in talks to settle out of court, things have taken a turn for the messy!

NeNe, whose Twitter bio states “BLACKLISTED FOR TELLING THE TRUTH & NOT WANTING TO BE ABUSED ANYMORE! RECEIPTSSS”, is on a clear mission to expose her truth about what allegedly happened behind closed doors.

“Just remember, abusers want power over their victims! They want to break you! Most abuse takes place behind closed doors (hint: this is why you don’t know or see everything) In the surface it looks fine right” she said in a tweet on July 24th.

Fans Of NeNe Leakes Respond With Support

“what’s crazy is that network has criminals, cons, exfelons, scammers, and people still on air that has physical touched the boss..but they want us to believe your the problem” one fan tweeted to Nene in a message she then reposted to her page.

“It is easy for people to come on your post and comment you should move on and stop hating when they have no idea about the situation behind the scenes at all. I pray it all works out in your favor, especially when you have the full story.” user @TNClarkBanks added amid NeNe claiming that the “treatment has been going on for years”.

Another user @Forced2u replied and encouraged NeNe to “expose them for the racist filth that they are.”

NeNe Announces Tell All Book

“The book I have been writing for the past year is gonna be a MUST READ! I just can’t wait to share it” said the reality star via Twitter.

All in All, Nene has been pretty mum about the network’s actually alleged offenses, insinuating but not yet officially substantiating her claims. No word if the book will “expose abusers” as she suggests in her tweets but fans clearly are assuming so.

Hopefully, the parties can work this out soon so Linnethia can focus on her other pending litigation.

As previously reported the estranged wife of NeNe’s boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh is alleging that the housewife hooked up with her hubby while they were still together causing emotional distress, mental anguish, and a loss of affection. She’s suing the reality TV icon for $100,000.