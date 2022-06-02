Nene's Leaks Sued For $100K Over Married Boyfriend

“Very Rich” reality star Nene Leakes’ new boo might be more trouble than he’s worth!

Wife Of Nene Leakes’ Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh Claims She Started Sleeping With Him During His Marriage

Nene has been living it up with her boo Nyonisela Sioh both on the gram and on the social scene, with the pair most recently making an appearance at The Black Ball celebration for QC boss Pierre “Pee” Thomas at Atlanta’s Fox Theater Wednesday. But despite their very public relationship, Nene is being blamed for the demise of Sioh’s marriage — and his estranged wife wants her to pay for the damages to the tune of $100K!

According to TMZ reports Malomine Sioh has filed legal documents alleging that Nene, in fact, stole Nyoni from her and embarrassed her in front of the entire world.

That public humiliation could cost Nene upwards of $100,000, as Malomine is suing for mental anguish, emotional distress, and loss of affection. The state of North Carolina is one of seven US states where the husband or wife can sue the side piece for financial compensation under what’s known as alienation of affection.

Nene Leakes Went Public With Nyonisela Sioh Three Months After Husband’s Death

Gregg Leakes, Nene’s departed husband passed in September 2021, at 66 years young, after a very difficult and public battle with colon cancer. Nene mourned her husband both publicly and privately while keeping fans up to date on her healing journey.

In December 2021, just a few months later, Nene gave glimpses of her new boo via Instagram while sharing photos and videos from her 55th birthday celebration. Social media detectives quickly identified the man as popular Charlotte North Carolina socialite and menswear designer, Nyonisela Sioh.

Liberian-born Nyoni Sela is the owner and fashion designer of his self-titled high-end menswear brand Nyoni Couture which specializes in bespoke men’s suits and accessories. Nyoni, who has been in the fashion industry for 15 years, has 147K followers on Instagram and doesn’t seem to mind the attention that his new relationship brings. Nyoni has been regularly posting pics of his “Bravo-lebrity” Bae and the couple has been spotted out at numerous events.

Nyonisela Sioh Previously Said He Was Happily Married

In an interview with “Daily Guide Network” in July 2020, Nyoni was asked about his relationship status.

“Yes, Nyoni is married and has been happily married for years. I have two handsome boys and a beautiful daughter,” he said, describing himself in 3rd person.

There’s not much info on what transpired between him and his wife, but in a recent “post and delete”, Nyoni seems to hint at being separated and encourages readers to separate themselves from “negative people.”

“The best u can do to urself in life’s not to allow negative people to bring u down to their level; just maintain ur self respect and keep away from them. Know that u can’t hangout with negative people and expect to live a positive life. Don’t forget that the less u respond to negative people, like my separated ……the more peaceful ur life will become. Always surround urself with people who value ur worth and if someone doesn’t appreciate ur presence, the best u can do is to let them appreciate ur absence. Avoid the ingrates, those who complain about one thing u haven’t done for them instead of being appreciative for the thousands of things u’ve done for them. Leave them to stew in their ingratitude, but don’t hate them. Just maintain ur focus and don’t stress. #stayfocused”

Separated where?

Nene has yet to address the lawsuit news, but as she’s said before, “Why be so nasty and so rude, when I can be so fierce and so successful?”

Nene has been through a lot in the past couple of years and seems to be happily moving on with her life. Hopefully, Mrs. Sioh can do the same.