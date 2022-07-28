Bossip Video

Amid news Khloé Kardashian is expecting another baby with Tristan Thompson via surrogate, Lamar Odom wants her to know he’s not the only option for building a bigger family.

As seen in an exclusive video obtained by Page Six, the former NBA star reacted to news that his ex-wife is expecting her second child via surrogate with her other ex, Tristan Thompson. In accordance with his constant admissions to still loving the reality star, he told a reporter that he would have been happy to help Kardashian expand her family over Trystin’.

“She could have hollered at me for that,” Odom joked at La Belle Vie Med Spa in Woodland Hills, CA on Tuesday.

While Lamar was ready to throw some shade at Thompson following his multiple instances of infidelity–including a child–Odom wasn’t exactly perfect during his marriage to Kardashian. He struggled with substance abuse and infidelity throughout their relationship, which ultimately led to them finalizing their divorce in 2016.

News of Thompson’s latest scandal broke when trainer Maralee Nichols filed a paternity suit against the athlete in December 2021. In court documents, Thompson admitted to sleeping with her on his birthday in 2021, though Khloé didn’t find out about the child until the news hit the rest of the world once the baby was already born.

Almost nine months later, news broke that Kardashian and Thompson are expecting another child via surrogate, which was implanted before she new about Nichols.

“Khloé and Tristan already had the baby in the works when the scandal hit,” an insider told Page Six. “By then, Khloé was just like, ‘I’m going to be doing it by myself.'”

We all know Khloé is open to giving second, third, and fourth chances, but Lamar…it’s time to pack it up, bud.