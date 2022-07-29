‘Black Love’ Exclusive: Adrienne Banfield-Norris Talks Spinning The Block To Marry Hubby Rodney, ‘There Was Unfinished Business With Us’

“Black Love” returned to OWN last Saturday for its sixth and final season and we were pleased to see one of our Red Table Talk favorites among the couples who were interviewed for the docuseries.

BOSSIP Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden spoke with Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield-Norris and her husband Rodney Norris about their experience appearing on the OWN series “Black Love.” The couple talked about being fans of the show, some of their favorite couples to watch and their experience spinning the block.

In our interview, Adrienne described how typically people advise singles not to go back to old relationships but she described their situation as one where they still had “unfinished business.”

“All those years ago I wasn’t ready,” Banfield-Norris told BOSSIP.

The couple has been together for ten years and married for six. We asked them what advice they’d give other couples looking to last.

“Every relationship you’re going to go through some struggle, so you’ve got to be able to have that friendship and be able to communicate with your partner or you’re not going to last,” Adrienne cautioned.

Adrienne and Rodney said the show also helped them consider the possibility of working together in the future.

Check out the full interview below:

We love it that these two make it work despite being bi-coastal. It’s also super sweet that Rodney participates in his wife’s social media challenges even thought it’s not really his thing!

“Black Love” airs Saturdays at 10pm EST on OWN