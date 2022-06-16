More Magical Melaniny ‘Black Love’ Is Headed To OWN! Check Out Which Of Your Faves Are Featured On Season 6

If there’s one thing we love, it’s Black love!

‘Black Love’ Returns To OWN For Sixth And Final Season

The Oprah Winfrey Network has officially announced the cast of their sixth and final season of the culture-shifting, four-time NAACP award-nominated docu-series ‘Black Love.’

Created by husband-and-wife executive producers Codie and Tommy Oliver, ‘Black Love’ has become one of the leading platforms to showcase authentic, honest, emotional, and transparent love stories from some of our most beloved couples, including everyday couples, social media influencers, business professionals, and entertainment staples. Over the years we’ve learned so much about SO MANY of our favorite couples from watching ‘Black Love’. For instance, remember when D.L. Hughley and his wife opened up about the way she stood by him after he fathered a child outside of their marriage?

“‘Black Love’ is a much-needed docu-series that has inspired so many viewers to expand how they look at love and relationships. We are thankful for the couples who provided transparency and shared their Black Love with us,” said Tina Perry, OWN President.

‘Black Love’ To Feature Love Stories Of Cynthia Bailey, Ashley Blaine Featherson Jenkins, Remy Ma And More

The new season will feature the following couples you guys may recognize from music, TV, and social media:

We’re excited for this one — Ashley and Darroll Jenkins, Eric Bellinger and La’Myia Good, and Envy and Gia are some of our fave couples IRL! We’re also excited to learn more about some of the couples we follow on social media like Kier Gaines and his wife Noèmie and Jeannette Reyes (aka @msnewslady) and her hubby Robert Burton.

‘Black Love’ Is Cool Again

We also love that Codie and Tommy Oliver inject their own love story into the series. The Olivers launched the show as newlyweds and throughout each season, they centered ‘Black Love’ in its many facets with a multitude of couples. Their commitment to increase representation and create transparency around marriage in the Black community via the series, as well as their company Black Love, Inc. (which includes Blacklove.com, the Black Love Plus app, a thriving podcast network, and socials that exceed 70M monthly impressions) has made Black Love cool again. The Olivers have now been married for seven years and raise three sons under six years old. As their marriage and family have quickly evolved, so has the show’s exploration of marital topics and themes.

Season 6 will premiere on Saturday, July 23, at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. “Black Love” expanded the narrative around love to be inclusive and diverse. The series sparked elevated conversations and showcased some of America’s favorite Black couples for over five years. “Black Love” was the #1 non-sports cable telecast in its time period among African-American women.

Which couples are you excited to watch on the new season of ‘Black Love?’