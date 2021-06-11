“Black Love” Exclusive: Actor Keith David Opens Up About His 15 Year Sobriety, “Stopping Drinking Is Just The Beginning” [VIDEO]

Happy Friday y’all! You know what that means! It’s time to watch our love and relationship shows on OWN!

We’ve got a special sneak peek clip from tonight’s episode of “Black Love” featuring actor Keith David and his wife (OF 20 YEARS!) Dionne Lea Williams.

Keith David has become one of our favorite fathers to watch on the big and small screen but in his personal life the talented actor admits he’s had to come a long way. On Friday night’s episode of “Black Love”, with his wife by his side, he opens up about his 15 year journey of sobriety and the lessons he has learned since giving up drinking.

Check out the clip below:

“I used to be, when I did something wrong I’m the last to admit it,” Keith David told the cameras. “Now I’m happy to admit when it’s my stuff. This is clearly my stuff. It’s a constant learning curve. But you know, I’ve been sober for 15 years. And one of the things I’ve learned in my sobriety is to cultivate my spiritual vocabulary. To really get closer to a God of my understanding. Stopping drinking to me is just the beginning. The work starts after that.”





Wow. That’s really big. We never knew that about him!

Here’s a description of the episode:

As they navigate difficult waters with compromise and communication, these couples learn the meaning of “give and take.”

“Black Love” Episode 505 – “Give and Take” airs on Friday, June 11 at 10pm ET/PT on OWN.

Will you be watching?

For all the couples out there — have you dealt with alcohol and drug addiction or sobriety issues in your relationships? How have you navigated those issues.