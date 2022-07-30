Bossip Video

The stunning stars of a buzzy sequel starring the likes of Vivica A. Fox and Blac Chyna spoke with BOSSIP ahead of its popular premiere.

Miasha Coleman and the cast of her second self-made film, “Secret Society 2: Never Enough” dished on their movie that follows the story of a gold digger whose been thrown under—and all the high-fashion, high drama that comes with her ascend to young Hollywood’s ranks.

An official description for the film that premiered on Prime Video on Friday, July 29, reads;

Celess (Reyna Love) is making her rounds to prove her loyalty to the game with bestie Si Si (Adejah Parrish). It’s not a matter of if your past will catch up to you, it’s when! In this fast-paced, edge of your seat sequel to 2021’s movie of the year, viewers are in for even more twists than before. Celess is back outside! With a newfound hunger and a bestie, Si Si, to eat with she wastes no time filling her plate. She and Si Si climb the ranks of young Hollywood and are on the brink of making it big but that’s when they learn the ‘bigger you are the harder you fall’ – especially when your past is tugging at your Louboutins. Picking up where Secret Society left off, Secret Society 2’s fashion, drama, and plot twists all set out to prove one thing and that is in Celess’ world of love versus pain, it’s Never Enough.

A follow-up to the original film that came after Coleman secured a six-figure deal from Simon & Schuster for her eponymous book, “Secret Society” peaked as the #3 film on Prime Video’s streaming services.

Now with the sequel officially streaming, Coleman, and the stars of the film; Reyna Love, Erica Pinkett, Adejah Parris, and Tarie Jae told BOSSIP that they hope “Secret Society 2: Never Enough” will have similar success.

“Picking the girls to be the stars of the movie, it was something that was critical for me because it was based on the book,” Coleman told BOSSIP about the #BlackGirlMagic exuded by the cast. “When something is based on the book, you already envision what these characters look like, how they move, how they sound. And so, it wasn’t like casting for a general project, you had to cast the right person that gave that vibe.” “When I was able to be blessed—because they are truly a blessing to me, I came across Reyna’s Instagram page and I’m just like, ‘This girl is Celeste–I hope she can act!'”

“And then with Erica [Pinkett] who played Tina, her acting is just phenomenal. I think everybody can attest to that and she just gave Tina.”

“And then the newcomer Adejah Parrish who plays Si Si, she’s based on a character in the boo. I had to make sure she looked like how everybody expected her to look like.”

Coleman went on to tell a story about how Tarie Jae supported the original “Secret Society” film and gave feedback and insight into the LGBTQ community before auditioning herself and landing a role in the sequel.

“As I was writing I was like, I got a part for you—and she earned it!” said Coleman.

The Ladies Of “Secret Society 2: Never Enough” Turn Heads At Their Premiere

In addition to the aforementioned actresses, “Secret Society 2: Never Enough”s star Blac Chyna and Vivica A. Fox attended the Atlanta premiere of the film.

In keeping in line with the movie’s penchant for high fashion, all of the ladies of “Secret Society 2: Never Enough” turned heads in standout looks on the red carpet.

Whose “Secret Society 2: Never Enough” look is your favorite?

Let us know in the comments below and watch the film HERE.