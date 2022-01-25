Bossip Video

Vivica A. Fox, a long-time friend to Regina King, revealed she was at a loss for words after receiving a text that her good girlfriend wanted her to come over to comfort her after her son tragically passed away —“What do you say?” asked an emotional Vivica who had permission to speak on the tragedy from the actress herself.

The Cocktails with Queens host returned to work on Monday and revealed that she spent the previous night comforting Regina whose son Ian Alexander Jr. took his own life just days after his 26th birthday last week.

Fox explained that Regina wanted her to tell fans that she was “thankful” for the enormous amount of love and support she has been receiving following his tragic death.

“So I was with Regina last night and she’s okay,” said Vivica. “I was able to hug her.”

Fox was also overcome with emotion while describing the emotionally taxing visit with Regina.

“It’s just hard and I pray that what we do more than anything for our children — if y’all see any signs of some being in distress, STOP, take a moment to see if they’re ok.”

Vivica also sent a message straight from the grieving mother to friends and fans showing her an outpouring of support.

“She said to tell everybody that she’s gotten y’all texts. The outpouring of love for her, her family, and her son…she appreciates it.”

We’re sending sincere condolences to Regina King as she continues to grieve.