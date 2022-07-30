Bossip Video

The Mega Millions had everyone going crazy, including the rich and famous!

DJ Khaled and Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas made it very clear that they didn’t care how rich and successful they were, they still wanted a chance at the mega million lottery prize.

Last night’s drawing was up to $1.28 billion and the lucky winner resides in Illinois! However, days prior to the winner being announced Khaled took to Instagram to share his handful tickets and also promote his next album, “God Did.”

QC’s CEO, Pee Thomas was on the same page and took to Twitter to share his handful of lottery tickets with the caption “Why not?”.

It wasn’t long before Pee started to receive much backlash from users online.

In return he tweeted out his response and couldn’t understand why people why were even mad.

While we’re sure these two men aren’t hurting for cash we can’t blame them for shooting their shot at the chance to take home to a billion dollars. Do you think Dj Khaled and Pee Thomas were wrong for buying mega millions lottery tickets? Let us know below!