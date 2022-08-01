Lil Uzi Vert-ues: City Girl Wishes Her “They” Bae Happy Birthday PDA Filled Post

City Girl Jatavia Johnson, affectionately known as JT took to Instagram with an adorable homage to her long-time partner, rapper Lil Uzi Vert on their birthday.

Uzi, born Symere Bysil Woods celebrated their 27th birthday over the weekend, and their raptress ride or die chick posted a beautiful montage of never before seen video clips and still photos from the celebrity couple’s private life.

Kiana Lede’s “I choose you” served as the backing track for the PDA-filled post. Videos of the couple masked at McDonald’s, kissing in concert crowds, snapping selfies on private planes and helicopters flashed as the Kiana song played in the background with lyrics to perfectly match the occasion:

“Don’t you know that I choose you over anybody else When you’re not around it’s just bad for my health I’m good on my own, but with you, I’m something else. You’re telling me to choose up, but I already choose you”

JT posted a sweet caption coinciding with the montage declaring her love for the non-binary rapper referring to them as a dream come true, and one of her ‘greatest rewards’.

“I love you uzi I’m crying making this post because you are literally a dream come true!”

The couple, who was rumored to be dating in 2019 didn’t officially confirm their coupledom until 2021 when Lil Uzi Vert tweeted “JT is the one”.

Since that day, neither of the rappers has been shy about sharing and sometimes oversharing details of the relationship. One clear thing is that the two appear to be very much in love.

“I feel like with everything I been through in life you are one of my greatest rewards! I wake up everyday to either your frown or smile either works for me, as long as you’re right there, You are my best friend, my twin flame you work so hard, you deserve the world! I love everything about you from your main character energy to still being able to make me feel like I’m the only person in the room. I saw you go through so much & in those times you still held me down, Mc Donald’s better not never get your order wrong, everybody knows I don’t play bout my baby!” JT jushed.

The two truly do not play about each other. Lil Uzi just recently went viral when he had to shut a fan down when she was getting too familiar.

The woman being filmed taking a selfie and stating that she and Uzi are “cute or whatever” turns to the rapper to ask why they are ‘so shy’ to which Uzi responds, “(because) I got a girlfriend”. The TikToker captioned the video by saying that “she forgot” the rapper was dating JT. Ultimately, Uzi gained many points with City Girl fans with their display of loyalty.

Jatavia post dedicated to her birthday bae concludes by stating:

“Lmao I pray we find time to love each other forever & never let nothing come between us. you taught me a lot THANK YOU, I appreciate you….Nobody but you, can stop you!!!! keep going….you are an inspiration to many, I hope you never forget who you are [love emoji]. I can go some more but ima save the rest for tonight!!! City girls we are down today…..I I love you crazyyyyyyyyyy, HAPPY BIRTHDAY LIL UZI HAPPY BIRTHDAY (heart emoji).”

You know it’s real when City Girls just gotta take that L, right?

Happy Birthday to Lil Uzi Vert and best wishes to the couple.