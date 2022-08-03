‘Brat Loves Judy’ Exclusive: Brat Worries Whether People Will Like Her New Music

Da Brat’s been busy working on new music!

Happy Hump Day! We’re a day away from a brand new episode of “Brat Loves Judy” on WeTV and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure.

In the clip, Brat describes how she’s feeling overwhelmed between trying to have a baby, trying to take care of Baby (Judy) and making new music, but it’s the music that’s causing her the most self-doubt. Brat discusses her fears surrounding producing & releasing her music.

Check out the clip below:

Play

We can completely understand where Da Brat might have some issues with the current musical landscape and figuring out how to navigate it. Do you think she’ll make waves with her new release?

Here’s more about the episode:

As Brat and Judy prepare for a second opinion, Deja confronts Judy over her own opinion.

The new episode of “Brat Loves Judy” airs Thursday, August 4 at 9PM ET/8PM CT on WeTV

Will you be watching?