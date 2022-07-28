"Brat Loves Judy" Reveals Jesseca's Kaleidoscope Crisis

‘Brat Loves Judy’ Exclusive: Jesseca Is Facing A Kaleidoscope Catastrophe

Are y’all ready for a new episode of “Brat Loves Judy?”

We’re just hours away from a brand new episode of “Brat Loves Judy” and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview from tonight’s episode. In the clip, Jesseca prepares for a meeting with one of Kaleidoscope’s biggest vendors – Walmart – but when she arrives the account executives are waiting for her and they have some serious questions about the supply shortage on her most popular product. Check out the clip below:

WOW… That supply chain has Jesseca in a chokehold. We hope she’s able to get the distribution kinks worked out quickly!

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Brat is afraid to tell Jesseca about the news the doctor gave her and throws herself into her work while Jesseca deals with a Kaleidoscope catastrophe. Brat prepares for the future by scouring Atlanta for fresh new ideas.

The new episode of “Brat Loves Judy​” airs tonight, Thursday, July 28 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT

Will you be watching?

Categories: Reality TV
