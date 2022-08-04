Bossip Video

The Kid Mero is speaking out about his split from longtime comedy partner Desus Nice once again, revealing that their separation isn’t as sudden as the public might think.

This week, Mero made an appearance on the Basic! podcast hosted by former Comedy Central and MTV executive Doug Herzog and Vulture TV critic Jen Chaney. There, he talked about his split from Desus for the second time, insisting the duo formerly known as the Bodega Boys had been “perusing separate interests” for quite some time.

“Desus and I had a discussion, and we had been pursuing separate interests for over a year before the show came to an end,” Mero revealed. “That conversation solidified for us in signing overall agreements that recognized our intent to [break out] independent of one another. So as far back as June of last year, we were both pitching or looking to join existing projects as individuals. … It was a strategy.”