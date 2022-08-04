‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive: Brittany Wants To See Marcelino’s Phone… Is This The End For Them?

Please don’t tell us these “Lockup” OG’s are falling apart!

It’s Thursday and we’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Life After Lockup”! We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from tomorrow’s episode featuring one of our favorite “Lockup” couples, Brittany and Marcelino. We’ve been following these two since the start of the series so it’s pretty upsetting that this clip finds them at one of the lowest points in their relationship. In the clip, Marcelino comes in from who knows where and Brittany demands to see his phone. Check the clip below:

Play

Yikes… When Brittany looks through Marcelino’s phone she discovers he has been sneaking around with other women online and looking at porn! Do you think it’s a wrap for them? Or will they be able to work through their issues?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Tiffany makes a shocking discovery about Kevin that raises questions about their relationship. Lindsey’s bail bond may spell trouble and Branwin meets with her ex.

The new episode of “Life After Lockup” airs Friday, August 5th at 9PM EST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?