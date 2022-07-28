‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive: Daonte’s New Bad Girl Boo Has Him Smiling

We’re just a day away from the premiere of the new season of “Life After Lockup,” are you excited?!

“Life After Lockup” returns to WeTV Friday and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. For all the “Lockup” fans out there may recall that we learned Daonte and Lindsey were dating on the special, “Love After Lockup: How to Date an Inmate!” They both previously appeared on “Love After Lockup” with different partners, but it looks like they may have been a better fit for each other.

Daonte Is Ecstatic About Lindsey’s Release On “Life After Lockup” Premiere

In the clip below, Lindsey is released from prison and picked up by a friend, so she decides to call her new love interest Daonte with the news. Daonte is THRILLED to learn that Lindsey has been released, but not as excited that she was picked up by a male friend. Check out the clip below:

Play

Daonte definitely looks way more relaxed and happy than he did when he was dating Nicolle, BUT is Lindsey really here for him? Is he about to just experience the same thing he went through with Nicolle?

Here’s more about the happy couple and their relationship:

Daonte & Lindsey (Newport News, VA/Corinth, MS)

Lindsey is released from prison without warning due to a Covid outbreak at her facility and Daonte goes to Mississippi the next day to finally meet his dream girl in person– though Daonte’s mom is not a fan of this new relationship. When Daonte arrives in Mississippi, Lindsey is living with a former friend and drug dealer, Blaine. Lindsey brushes off Daonte’s jealousy but his visit sets off alarms.

Uh oh… Sounds like trouble in paradise will be brewing soon enough.

“Life After Lockup” airs Friday at 9pm EST / 8 pm CST on WeTV

Will you be watching?