‘Made From Scratch’ Exclusive: Syd’s In The Kitchen Cooking Up Brisket Burgers With Her Mom

Season Four Of “Made From Scratch” Returns To FUSE

The new season of “Made From Scratch” just kicked off last week on July 28th and we’re super excited about the Season 4 line up which features favorite celebrity guests including Eva Longoria, Noah Cyrus, Javon Walton, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and more.

If you’ve never seen the show before, “Made From Scratch” is the not-really-a-cooking-show that features artists and entertainers as they prepare a home-cooked meal with their family and friends, inviting viewers to share the love and feed the soul. It’s about the intimate, genuine moments where food creates a bond, and artists can let down their guard and reveal how food and family have influenced them.

Singer Syd Thanks Her Mom For Allowing Her Space To Grow As An Artist

We’ve got an exclusive clip of musician and singer Syd (formerly Syd the Kid, former member of The Internet and Odd Future) whipping up wagyu brisket burgers in the kitchen with her mom and speaking to the privilege it was to have supportive parents who allowed a space for expression no matter how loud the music was playing.

“Made From Scratch Renewed For Fifth Season

We’ve got good news for fans of “Made From Scratch” too! Ahead of its season four premiere, Fuse announced that “Made From Scratch” has been renewed for a fifth season and will begin production later this year.

Catch up on all current seasons of the hit series Made From Scratch on Fuse+, and tune into season four every Thursday at 10PM ET on Fuse and Fuse+.