Bossip Video

Donald and Stephen Glover heard the slander online and finally respond to the hot take that ‘Atlanta’ is ‘Only For White People’.

Atlanta Season 3 was finally delivered to us this year and brought forth some very entertaining content and over-the-top one-off episodes. From the Lake Lanier opening to a look at reparations Donald Glover’s Atlanta broke from the status quo and even its own limitations and for the most part, the majority of people loved it. Of course, with social media, everyone won’t love the show but some of the criticism grew legs. Some people started complaining that Atlanta was a show made for white people. Which is a wild hot take for one but the noise reached the show writer Stephen Glover and director Donald Glover.

Donald & Stephen Glover Respond To Hot Take ‘Atlanta’ Is ‘Only For White People’.

In a recent talk with Deadspin, Donald Glover responded to the idea the show was for white people and black media critics’ thoughts on the show.

“To be real, if you’re online, everybody’s gonna have an agenda on some level,” Donald said, per Deadline. “It would be silly to say that sometimes what people say doesn’t affect you because — especially being Black — I feel like a lot of the Black criticism bothers me only because it sounds like [it’s from] Black people who don’t really know what we’ve been through. So to be like, ‘Oh, these Black people hate Black people or these Black people hate Black women.’— I’m like, It’s such, my it’s such a small view of who we are. I feel like it might even be because of what we’ve been through that you look at us the way you look at us.” “To say it’s only for white people, it’s like we’re cutting ourselves down which is kind of wack to me,” Donald shared. “I’ve seen on Tiktok where people say Atlanta‘s transphobic. Man, I’m neighbors with a trans man and he told me Atlanta is his favorite show. I love how you guys talked about the trans thing because a lot of this shit is just takes for the internet, you know?”

Stephen, the younger brother of Donald and writer on the show admitted that the hate rubs him the wrong way. He even wanted to remind the media that the majority of the culture loves the show, for example, us wholesome folks at Bossip.

“For me, one thing that I don’t like is when people say the show isn’t for Black people because I think it very much is for Black people,” Stephen explained. “That kind of thing rubs me the wrong way. But I will also say being in Atlanta and walking around, or even like in LA, I run into Black people all the time who tell me this is their favorite show and how they appreciate everything we do. They also say we’re making them want to do cooler and weirder stuff.”

Regardless of what is said one thing is for sure, the show has more love than hate and the fact the show is coming to an end is a tragedy. You can watch the trailer for season 4 below.