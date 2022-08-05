Bossip Video

6 people including a mother and unborn child are dead after a drunk driver plowed into traffic in Windsor Hills California.

Last night social media was plastered with a video of an insane wreck that occurred in Los Angeles. In the video, it’s so much going on you can hardly pay attention to the video in full. The wreck that occurred in Windsor Hills showed a car going full speed and plowing directly into passing traffic leaving a fiery scene. Shortly after the video went viral Los Angeles news revealed that 6 people died in the crash.

Authorities revealed that 6 people were killed including a pregnant mother and her unborn son. A woman who was interviewed for the news revealed she was at the gas station by the intersection and a baby was ejected from a different car and landed directly by her at the gas station.

While the investigation is still ongoing we are slowly getting more details about the crash. According to ABC7, police have arrested the driver in the crash who survived but are not releasing the name at this time. A woman who claimed to be a friend of the driver that caused the crash was interviewed by KTLA.

The friend decided to spill all the tea on what led to the crash including that her friend was drunk at the time of the accident and had just finished arguing with her boyfriend. Several lives were lost and many more changed forever over one person’s irresponsible decision to drink and drive. You can watch the full interview below.