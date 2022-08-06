Bossip Video

Kim Kardashian and her Staten Island sweetheart, Pete Davidson, have officially called it quits.

According to reports from E! News, sources close to the couple have revealed that The Kardashians star and Saturday Night Live alum have split as they decided they are better off as friends.

The insiders told the publication that while the pair has “a lot of love and respect for each other,” they found that the long distance and their demanding schedules “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.” The split reportedly happened sometime this week.

For Pete, his demanding schedule includes him spending part of the summer in Australia, where he’s working on the movie Wizards!. As for Kim, she’s hanging at her home base in Los Angeles as she continues to raise her four kids—North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint, with her ex Kanye West.

But, while some might see this as an open door for Kanye and Kim to rekindle their still-mid-divorce marriage, other sources insist their only contact is for the purpose of co-parenting.

“The divorce is moving ahead with Kanye,” another insider shared with E! News. “They are happily co-parenting.”

On the contrary, Kim did post a photo in head-to-toe Yeezy on Instagram earlier this week, even letting her followers know she’s supporting the brand with her caption: “YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ.”

Seems like the coparents are getting along verrrrry well right now.

And just like that, Staten Island Skete returns to his life as a single man, ravaging through the ranks of Hollywood women who should be way out of his league.

Nature is healing.