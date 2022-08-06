Bossip Video

Willow Smith is defending her daddy, Will’s slap ‘pon de face of Chris Rock by labeling it “humanness”. She says as humans we are all prone to make mistakes.

In an interview published on Friday, the “Emo Girl” singer told Billboard, “I see my whole family as being human and I love and accept them for all their humanness.”

She went on to say, “Because of the position that we’re in, our humanness sometimes isn’t accepted, and we’re expected to act in a way that isn’t conducive to a healthy human life and isn’t conducive to being honest.”

When a girl’s right, she’s right. Every move of celebrities are scrutinized and they aren’t given the grace that the average Joe is afforded. It’s a bit unfair to say the least.

Will undoubtedly crossed the line when he smacked Rock across his moisturized, melanated cheek after he made an unsavory joke about his wife, Jada’s, bald head. The “Red Table Talk” creator suffers from alopecia and expressed her disdain for the joke with an eye roll.

After the Oscar’s debacle, Will as well as the entire Smith family faced an onslaught of hate and criticism but Willow says it was nothing compared to her “own internal demons.”

Unfortunately, your own thoughts are usually much harsher than anything the world throws at cha.

Will recently issued a video apology to Rock, his mother and brother, Tony Rock, for his actions.

He said, “Disappointing people is my central trauma. I hate when I let people down, so it hurts psychologically and emotionally to know that I didn’t live up to people’s image and impression of me. The work I’m trying to do is I am deeply remorseful, and I’m trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself.”

He continued, “I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

But Rock said “F” that olive branch. In July, he told Page Six that Smith’s apology was “too little, too late”.

You really can’t blame the man.

He’s recently been focusing on his stand up comedy shows where he’s addressed the incident. He referred to the Fresh Prince star as “Suge Smith”.

Even though I’m sure Chris was probably embarrassed and hurt after the public assault at least he’s cashing in as he sells out shows across the country making gags about the fiasco.