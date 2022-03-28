Bossip Video

Tiffany Haddish Told Jada Pinkett That Will Smith Deserves Sexual Rewards

Last night’s slap-happy shenanigans at the Oscars have brought hot take gridlock to social media feeds all around the world. All anyone is talking about is how Will Smith slapped a four-alarm fire out of Chris Rock’s mouth on live television for telling a much-unappreciated joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. A fearlessly transparent Pinkett Smith has been open about her alopecia diagnosis over the last year and the hair loss associated with the disease has likely been a sensitive subject in her life. This morning, The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne Tha God said he spoke to Rock on the phone after the show and was told that Rock was unaware of Jada’s condition when he took the sophomoric stab.

The conversation about the slap seen ’round the world is going in a great many directions as people try both Will and Chris in the public square but if anyone was going to offer an unfiltered perspective on the issue, it’s Tiffany Haddish. The actress and comedian spoke to PEOPLE and told them about the conversation that she had with Jada Pinkett following the fracas:

“As a friend, why would you do that? He didn’t even run the joke by her, but she was hurt, though. If she wouldn’t have been hurt, he probably wouldn’t have said nothing. But you could see he was clearly … And they exploited it. They exploited her, so … He protected his wife. To me, I went up to her and said, ‘You better suck his d**k from the back, girl!’ You better put that in your magazine! That’s what I told her.”

That wasn’t the only spicy quip that Haddish had to offer at the Oscars, prior to the show, she verbally undressed an ignorant Entertainment Tonight reporter for mocking her outfit…

Oscar ratings have been down for quite some time now. “How bad”, you ask? Well, The Guardian is reporting that ratings were up 50% last night but still ranked as the second-worst draw in Academy Awards history. We have a feeling that might change next year…