It’s been a few months since we last heard from Will Smith but he recently took to Instagram to issue an apology to Chris Rock for the infamous Oscar slap.

While Will Smith seemed genuine and very apologetic in the video, Chris Rock felt otherwise and let his thoughts be known later that evening at his comedy show. The comedian compared Smith to former Death Row Records executive and currently incarcerated hot-head, Suge Knight.

“Everybody is trying to be a f—ing victim,” Rock, 57, said during a gig at Atlanta’s Fox Theater Friday night. “If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith … I went to work the next day, I got kids. Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” Rock added.”

Chris Rock is currently on his Ego Death World Tour and has briefly touched on the subject during recent shows in New Jersey and New York, co-headlined by Kevin Hart.

As for Will Smith, he revealed that Rock has refused to speak to him just yet about the moment he deems “unacceptable.”

“I reached out to Chris, and the message that came back is he’s not ready to talk, but when he is, he will reach out,” Smith said in the video posted to YouTube. “I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

Smith also issued an apology to Chris Rock’s mom and brother Tony Rock. He also apologized to Questlove, whose Summer of Soul won Best Documentary Feature shortly after the moment went down.

“That was one of the things about that moment that I didn’t realize,” he continued. “I wasn’t thinking about how many people got hurt in that moment. I want to apologize to Chris’ mother, to Chris’ family, especially his brother Tony Rock.”

Will expressed his disappointment with his actions and reassured that he’s working hard on himself.

“Disappointing people is my central trauma. I hate when I let people down, so it hurts psychologically and emotionally to know that I didn’t live up to people’s image and impression of me,” he further explained. “The work I’m trying to do is I am deeply remorseful, and I’m trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself.”

Many fans and users online flooded Will’s comment section with encouraging words and best wishes including singer, Tyrese. The 2 Fast 2 Furious star praised his “hero” Will Smith for speaking from his heart.

“We all just watched a video with ALL HEART that would of never ever been uploaded from anyone on this earth like this but WILL SMITH,” wrote Tyrese in a comment on the actor’s Instagram post of the latest apology video. “After 3 months [as so much other STUFF has happened in the world] he’s been paused and put in mental, emotional and traumatic prison. Because when you actually CARE for people how you effect them from your WORDS and CHOICES you lose a LOT of sleep over those very mistakes.”

Tyrese went on to write…

“Will Smith if you see this message big bro the real ones out here love you and have never ever stopped loving you because we know you are HUMAN,” Tyrese continued. “We also have never stopped loving Chris, his family or Jada or your family… You def broke the internet… But if Suge Knight had slapped someone at the Oscars it would of been in the blogs for 4 days and been over… If [sic] wasn’t the slap or the mistake it was because it was YOU that slapped and made the mistake.”

Tyrese finished his comment by writing, “You’re my forever and ever hero and I thank you for growing up in REAL TIME and showing us what it’s like to be the BIGGEST MOVIE STAR in the WORLD and then showing us ALL that you’re HUMAN and make mistakes too,” Tyrese wrote. “The difference is most won’t apologize! That’s what always make you the BIGGEST STAR in every room you walk into.”

Will Smith has been banned from future Academy events for a decade. His wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, also addressed the situation earlier this year, and said that she hopes to see the two men “talk this out.”