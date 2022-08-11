Bossip Video

ALLBLK, the popular streaming service for Black television, hosted a red carpet screening and rooftop reception for their upcoming new dramedy series, “Send Help” that’s streaming

TODAY, Thursday, August 11.

The cast and crew of the coming-of-age dark comedy series took to Beverly Hills’ London West Hollywood to celebrate the show created by actor Jean Elie (Insecure, Colin in Black & White) and writer, Mike Gauyo (Insecure, Ginny & Georgia).

Talent in attendance to celebrate the new dramedy series included (of course) Jean Elie and Mike Gauyo…

who walked the carpet suited and booted alongside ALLBLK General Manager Brett Dismuke and actress Karen Obilom (Games People Play).

Other attendees included Javicia Leslie (Batwoman) Karina Bonnefil (Snowfall, David Makes Mann), Macc Plaise (Luke Cage), Amin Joseph (Snow Fall), Catfish Jean (To Leslie), Courtney Taylor (Insecure) fresh new face Ana Bowen and producer Kelsey Burruss.

Later during a ritzy rooftop reception….

the group welcomed other celebrity guests including Kendrick Sampson…

Estelle, Nicole Murphy, and Andrea Lewis.

As previously reported the half-hour series follows Fritz Jean-Baptiste(Jean Elie), a first-generation Haitian American actor who is on top of the world, since landing a starring role on fictional hit TV show, This Can’t Be Us…all while being the sole support system for his incredibly demanding Haitian family, reeling from a recent tragedy. Fritz is firing on all cylinders, until he receives a fateful call delivering the news of his shows’ cancellation.

A press release adds that as Fritz struggles to conquer his feelings of imposter syndrome, the Hollywood community, and high maintenance family, he leans on his closest friends and confidantes…Patrick Cantave (Catfish Jean, Survivor’s Remorse), Nicole Cooper(Courtney Taylor, Insecure) and Sebastian “Simp” Gauyo (Amin Joseph, Snowfall), whose presence serves as a guide for Fritz, helping him navigate the difficult and often comical scenarios in his life.

Now unemployed, will Fritz be able to keep his family afloat, while struggling to overcome the challenges of, once again, “making it” in Hollywood? Additional cast includes Karina Bonnefil (Snowfall, David Makes Mann), and Kimiko Singer (Emily the Criminal), and a fresh new face, Ana Bowen.

Will YOU be watching ALLBLK’s “Send Help”???