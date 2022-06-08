Bossip Video

A Meagan Good, Breanna Hogan, and Dijon Talton executive produced ALLBLK series has a new episode premiering Thursday, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

As previously reported À La Carte showcases the misadventures of the Black millennial dating experience and it’s filled with dramedy [drama and comedy] that makes for an exhilarating ride.

Viewers are following the journey of 25-year-old Mahogany (Pauline Dyer, A Stone Cold Christmas) who ﬁnally lands the man of her dreams, Kaleb (Courtney Burrell, Tyler Perry’s Too Close to Home), but there’s just one problem; he has a girlfriend.

With the help of her friends, Misha Taylor (Jessie Woo, Wild ‘N Out), a teacher who works hard and plays even harder; Reign Moore (Kendall Kyndall, Social Society, Games People Play), a recently cut off trust-funder forced to find alternative revenue to pay the bills and Shyra Clemons (Jenna Nolen), a grad student who believes she has found the perfect man; Mahogany must decide if she will stick to her preference of being the one and only – or step out of her comfort zone and learn to play number two.

À La Carte Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip for the series, we see the crew having a kickback that’s clearly a bit dry. Misha’s over the boring behavior so she pulls something surprising out of her purse to enhance the mood; MOLLY.

“What we need to be doing is picking ourselves up off this f****g floor and I got just the thing,” says Misha while pulling a baggie out of her purse. “Feeling a little insecure, be like Molly. It’s the L.A. way!” she adds referencing Issa Rae’s hit show.

Shyra who’s still putting the pieces together after her breakup isn’t with it, but Reign’s ALL the way on board.

“Put your Molly up! We going up tonight, baby!” he says.

Take an exclusive look below.

Play

Whewww, looks like this crew’s night is about to go off the rails. What do YOU think will happen next?

A new episode of À La Carte premieres Thursday, June 8 on ALLBLK–will YOU be watching?

#ALaCarteALLBLK

@ALaCarteALLBLK

#WatchALLBLK

@WatchALLBLK