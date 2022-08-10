Bossip Video

Fresh off of her breakup with Pete Davidson, Skims creator Kim Kardashian is announcing a Beats collab in her now signature minimalistic aesthetic.

Still rocking an icy-blonde look, the mommy of Kanye’s four kiddos took to Instagram to give fans a first look at her Kim K Special Edition Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds that drop later this month on Apple.com/Kim and at select Apple Store locations.

“I’m so excited to share Beats Fit Pro by @beatsbydre will be coming soon in 3 signature neutrals, designed by me! Can’t wait for you to try them out on 8/16,” wrote Kim.

As a lover of the Beats brand, Kimmy was more than excited to partner with the company.

“I’ve been a fan of the Beats brand forever, so I’m always up on their latest products. And because they know how important fitness is to me, I was one of the first people who got to try out Beats Fit Pro when they launched last year. They’re so comfortable that I’ll forget that I even have them in.”

Sounds like they’re kute and komfy, so Kim’s beats are sure to be a hit.

Kim Kurates Kolors For Beats Kollab

A press release notes that “Beats x Kim” is the first-ever custom collaboration for Beats Fit Pro, the brand’s latest line of true wireless earbuds. The collab is giving very much fashion meets functionality. The earbuds, reminiscent of Kim’s minimalist aesthetic will be released in colors Moon, an alabaster hue, Dune, a rich medium brown, and Earth, a deep chocolate color.

Kimmy Cakes recently sat down with Vogue to discuss her vision for the partnership, and how it all came together.

“I found an artist that would paint the headphones and then I thought, why wouldn’t I just go directly to Beats and show them some of the samples that I was just for fun creating—they didn’t have a product like that out there before. I was just bringing my creative concept and my color palette to a brand that I’ve always respected and loved”. she explained. “I wanted to break away from the idea that headphones have to be colorful to make a statement,” said Kim. “This collaboration is special because it allows you to blend in or stand out, and Beats is known for creating products that showcase individuality.”

Considering Kim’s Skims‘ success, the Beats’ product developers happily backed Kim’s hit neutrals, and the result was the “so gorg” set of the most advanced and innovative Beats earphones to date. Kimberly’s Beats boast features like Active Noise Cancellation, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and the Apple H1 chip. The beats will also be compatible with Android phones by downloading the Beats companion app.

Check out Kim’s “behind the design” video below.





Play



Beats X Kim Are Function x Fashion

Kim says that the signature neutral colors make these headphones wearable regardless of the day’s events and activities.

“This concept was born from my love for neutral color palettes, but I also wanted to show that tech is as much a part of style as clothes. I believe that the things we wear every day should feel effortless, including headphones,” she wrote in an official press release.

The Beats X Kim are set for public release on August 16, but Kims says she hasn’t stopped wearing hers.

“I’ve been wearing them with pretty much everything because they fit into so many aspects of my day—leggings and joggers when I’m out running errands or loungewear when I’m studying. I could even style them with a Balenciaga look; they’re that chic!”

Chic, indeed. The Beats By Dre brand is known for its quality headphone and Kim’s Kollab’s sell-out every time.

Are you checking for Kim K’s Beats Fit Pro headphones?

“Beats x Kim” will be available for purchase online at Apple.com/kim in the US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, and Japan for $199.99 (USD) on Tuesday, August 16, at 7 a.m. PT. Starting August 17, the collaboration will be available in limited quantities at select Apple Store locations and exclusive authorized resellers.