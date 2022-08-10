Bossip Video

Amid YSL’s ongoing RICO case, Young Thug is facing a number of new charges as he sits in jail awaiting trial.

According to reports from WSB-TV2 Atlanta, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office brought a new indictment against the rapper. According to the office, the charges are against Thug–real name Jeffery Lamar Williams–and four other defendants in connection with arrests made on March 17 and May 9.

Many of these new charges stem from evidence authorities recovered during a search of Thug’s home in Georgia upon his arrest in May.

These new charges Thug faces include two criminal street gang activity-related charges, three charges of violation of the Georgia controlled substances act, possession of firearm during commission of a felony, and possession of a machine gun.

Two other defendants were also named in the machine gun count: Martinez Arnold and Deamonte ‘Yak Gotti’ Kendrick. Defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant, who represents Arnold, said she does not expect her client to be convicted of the RICO-related charges and he will plead not guilty to the new ones.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said the new indictment will impact all 28 defendants from the original indictment. “YSL is an acronym for ‘Young Slime Life,’” said Willis, who has alleged that Thug’s YSL record label is actually a criminal organization. “It is a hybrid gang that operates here in Atlanta and it’s an affiliate of the Bloods gang.”

And the saga continues…