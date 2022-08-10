Bossip Video

Cheating on your wife by having unprotected sex with prostitutes (“allegedly”) is bad enough as is, but asking another man if he would be ok with you copping a feel of his wife is level of unmitigated audacity is shocking to say the least. Especially when the man being asked is someone who isn’t known to take kindly to disrespect…

Ne-Yo Says He Asked Ice-T If He Could Grab Coco’s Butt

Considering the condition of Ne-Yo’s marriage we can’t imagine a worse time for all of his shenanigans to be coming to light but here we are. In a recently posted preview of an upcoming episode of NORE and DJ EFN’s Drink Champs, Ne-Yo revealed that he came to Ice-T as a man and asked to fondle Coco’s convex curves.

Shaffer Chimere Smith needs to relax. We don’t know what was happening at this party but people have gotten beaten up for far, far less. Also, how crazy is it to ask a man if you can have access to whole ‘nother human’s body?? Not that it would have been appropriate to ask Coco himself but Ice can’t give him that permission. The whole thing is insane.