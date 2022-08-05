Bossip Video

Ne-Yo’s Wife Crystal Smith Files For Divorce, Cites Adultery As Cause

Ne-Yo’s estranged wife Crystal Renay has officially filed for divorce AND according to TMZ reports, she’s claiming the singer also recently fathered a child outside of their union.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Crystal filed a petition for divorce on August 1, arguing she “is entitled to a divorce from [Ne-Yo] upon the ground that the marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation.” She added that, “[Ne-Yo] has committed the act of adultery.”

In her petition, Crystal said she is unemployed because the couple agreed she would stay home and raise their kids. Crystal also notes that estranged husband pulls in a “significant self-employment income” as a singer, producer, and writer. The filing lists the couple’s date of separation as on or about July 22,2022, noting that since that date the pair have “continuously lived in a bona fide state of separation.”

Crystal Renay Requests Child And Spousal Support From Ne-Yo

Crystal shares three children with Ne-Yo, Shaffer Smith Jr., 6, Roman Smith, 4, and Isabella Smith, 13 months, who she says have been living with her since the split. In her petition, Crystal argues the court should award her primary physical custody, although she agrees to joint legal custody with Ne-Yo. She’s demanding the court award her temporary and permanent alimony in all forms from [Ne-Yo] for her support and maintenance. Crystal wants Ne-Yo to pay both child and spousal support.

Crystal also wants an “equitable division” when it comes to property acquired during their union. She’s also asking that Ne-Yo to pay her $25k to cover her legal bills.

“Due to the disparity in income, [Crystal] moves the Court for an award of attorney fees on account in the amount of $25,000 as temporary attorney’s fees and expenses of litigation so that [Crystal] may pursue her claims for divorce with the opportunity to be effectively represented by counsel and properly protect her interests,” the filing read.

Ne-Yo has yet to respond to Crystal’s filing.

Ne-Yo And Crystal Previously Worked Through Marital Issues

The couple were wed on February 20, 2016 and after hitting multiple bumps in the road, including a previous separation and divorce filing, but seemed to be back on the same page, even holding a lavish Las Vegas vow renewal earlier this year.

As BOSSIP previously reported, last week Crystal posted a message to her Instagram publicly blasting the singer, saying:

8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected … every last one of them! To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist.”

Ne-Yo later responded with a tweet, asking for privacy:

For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”

