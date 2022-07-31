‘So Sick’ Of Reckless Rawdoggery: No-Good Ne-Yo Likes Crystal Smith’s IG Post Putting Him On Blast For 8 Years Of ‘Unprotected’ Cheating With Sex Workers

Yuck, Ne-Yo! Wrap it up!

Months after re-marrying Ne-Yo in a luxurious vow renewal, Crystal Smith is ready to call it quits and let the chopper sing! The singer is trending because Smith took to Instagram on Saturday to air out her soon-to-be ex-husband for “8 years” for sloppy “Sexy Love.” The mother of three accused Ne-Yo of sleeping with “women who sell their bodies unprotected” for the length of their relationship. Yikes!

“8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected… every last one of them! To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist,” Smith revealed on Instagram.

Despite many public ups and downs, it sounds like there’s no going back for Smith. Cheating isn’t just emotional pain. Reckless unprotected hook-ups with multiple partners risks infections and reproductive issues for everyone involved. There is also no doubt in her mind about the allegations because she claims several people sent her receipts.

“I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect. I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache. I ask that you all please stop sending me videos or information of him cheating because what he does is no longer my concern,” she continued.

Everyone else may be basking in Renaissance right now, but according to this post, it’s time for (the first half of) Lemonade. The NudeLuxeRx CEO is ready to focus on herself and her children.

“I am not a victim. I’m choosing to stand tall with my head held high. If someone can’t love you the way you deserve then it’s up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart I wish him nothing but the best,” Smith wrote with the simple caption, “God bless.”

The sloppy singer is a well-known relationship terrorist, but he could give trifling Tristan a run for his money. In a Drake video, he didn’t pretend to marry dozens of other women, but he did make sure to like Smith’s breakup post.

Make-ups and Breakups

The couple announced a breakup in February of 2020 but reconciled to quarantine together months later. Everything seemed back on track when Ne-Yo withdrew his divorce filing in April. In November that year, he revealed that he never really wanted a divorce in the first place. The lip-popping flip-flopper filed for divorce, came home and asked what was for dinner. If this man had more red flags, he’d be a parade.

Despite all the “demons” between them, Smith gave birth to their third child, Isabella, last summer. In late April, the couple went all-out for a lavish vow renewal. Ne-Yo serenaded his wife at the romantic all-red ceremony.

Twitter Drags Ne-Yo By The Philandering Fedora

The details and timing of the breakup may be shocking, but Twitter clocked Ne-Yo’s signature scumbag behavior from a mile away. Many compared Smith’s mistreatment to how Ne-Yo allegedly played his first wife and mother of his two children, Monyetta Shaw. The “Miss Independent” singer still has a bad reputation from rumors that he insisted Shaw get her tubes burned shortly before he married and had three more kids with Smith. Check out Twitter’s reactions to the breakup announcement.