The viral Sesame Place incident that ruled the internet for about a week is back in the news cycle after DailyMail published a report about the removal of the controversial character in question. “Rosita” has essentially been scrubbed from the children’s theme park following a massive backlash when videos showed multiple Black children being denied interaction with the mascot.

It is said that multiple buildings, including a restaurant named “Rosita’s Cocina” have been closed since July. Anything with the character’s face on it is a wrap according to employees of the Philadelphia location.

‘She’s been taken off the parade entirely since the racism allegations. ‘None of the character’s walk the street in the parade any more, and any meet and greets for her have been called off. ‘That is all because of the allegations, they don’t want anyone potentially making the same claims. ‘Essentially, Rosita has been cancelled and I don’t think she’ll be back any time soon.’

Sesame Park CANCELS Rosita after lawsuit alleged she was ‘racist’