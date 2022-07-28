Bossip Video

Just because the news cycle has changed doesn’t mean the beef is done cooking. The families who experienced blatant disrespect at Sesame Place in Pennsylvania want some get back in form of legal tender.

Baltimore Family Sues Sesame Place $25 Million For Discrimination

Consequences and repercussions are en route as the now-infamous Sesame Place is being sued for racial discrimination. According to WBALTV, a Black family has filed suit for $25 million claiming that “Elmo,” “Ernie,” “Telly Monster” and “Abby Cadabby” all refused to engage with their 5-year-old daughter and several other Black children.

SeaWorld is the parent company that owns Sesame Place so perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised that there is egregious mistreatment happening on their property. The family would like a jury trial so that a group of their peers can hear the evidence and make a decision. Sounds like a better option than trying to convince one judge.

For what it’s worth, we can easily see this ending in a settlement as it stands to reason that SeaWorld and Sesame Place would much rather this PR nightmare go away. We’ll be keeping an eye out to see how much a lil’ racism is worth to the company…