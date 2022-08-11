Bossip Video

Lori Harvey is opening up about her love life and how she’s grown as she’s gotten older just a couple months after her split from Michael B. Jordan.

The model talked to Teyana Taylor about her dating experiences during Wednesday’s episode of Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt YouTube series, revealing how a life experience led her to date on her own terms.

First, Taylor talked about her red and green flags when it comes to dating. For green, Harvey said, “I would say just transparency and openness, communication – not trying to beat around the bush and act like you want something that you really don’t.” As for red flags, for Harvey, it’s when someone is “too close” to their exes. “Cordial – OK, you speak. I don’t want you to have beef either because that gets messy,” she explained.

The 25-year-old went on to share that she almost got too serious at a young age, revealing what she learned from that experience.

“I almost got married very young,” she revealed. “I felt like I hadn’t really experienced anything. I didn’t really know myself, I didn’t really know what I liked, what I didn’t like. I just feel like I hadn’t really experienced life…So at that point I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to date on my terms.’ However I want to move, whatever I want to do, I’m going to do it. And if it’s no longer serving me, I’m going to move on.”

When Harvey was 20, she got engaged to Dutch professional soccer player Memphis Depay, who even gained the approval of her father, Steve Harvey. But, after two years together, they called off their engagement.

That chapter of her life clearly informed how she deals with relationships now, not wanting to settle down before finding exactly what she wants.

The starlet also revealed that she isn’t willing to compromise who she is for romance; When asked what makes her feel powerful in a relationship, she told Taylor, “My values, standards and my requirements. There are some superficial requirements, and you can cut down on those … but don’t compromise on core values and beliefs.”





This conversation comes two months after Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan called it quits after dating for more than a year. Unsurprisingly, she didn’t talk about that breakup, specifically, but “if it’s no longer serving me, I’m going to move on” seems to apply.

Check out her full conversation with Teyana Taylor up above.