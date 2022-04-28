Bossip Video

The Highlight Room was BOOMIN’ (literally)

Diddy, Damson Idris, Michael B. Jordan, Teyana Taylor, Metro Boomin, Lil Baby, and more were all smiles at the Highlight Room in LA where they enjoyed good vibes curated and produced by MADE nightlife—the exclusive entertainment and nightlife company.

The buzzy link-up comes after Idris was spotted with maybe-boo Christina Santini at the 2022 Pan African Film And Arts Festival’s ‘Snowfall’ Season 5 Finale event.

Naturally, fans were in a frenzy over Santini–a former Tumblr bae, Youtuber, model, and actress–who was previously featured in OVO clothing ads alongside Drake himself.

She’s also a creator on OnlyFans, giving hints at her spicy photoshoots on her Instagram page.

Idris was previously rumored to be dating Saweetie after sharing an Instagram story of the rapper playing the piano at her house.

In the black and white clip, a shoe-less Saweetie can be seen playing Beethoven’s “Für Elise” on a grand piano while Idris swoons over her skills in the background.

Both stars later claimed they’re just friends despite the intimate feel of the video.

“No, no, me and that queen are just friends,” Idris said during an interview with The Breakfast Club.

Damson went on to say that he simply wanted to share that moment with the world because it’s something he didn’t know about his friend.

“She’s a great piano player,” he continued. “And I didn’t know she could play piano—I didn’t even think the world knew. So I was like, ‘Oh this is a cool moment.’”

As for how he ended up at Saweetie’s house in the first place, Idris had an answer for that too.

“She’s a huge Snowfall fan. That day we were at lunch, I think talking about how we could collaborate,” he explained. “She wanted to show me her new place because I love CB2 and I was going to give her some ideas about furniture and art, and then boom, we went. She was playing the piano. That’s it. I was in there for like five minutes and I dipped out. She’s a friend of mine.”

Whether the ‘Snowfall’ star will ever publicly claim someone remains to be seen but he nor Santini have commented on their red carpet moment together.