‘Mathis Family Matters’ Exclusive: Greg Jr.’s Boyfriend Elliott Pops The Question

We’re sad to see the first season of “Mathis Family Matters” coming to an end…



But we’re happy to share an exclusive sneak preview clip from the season finale of “Mathis Family Matters” coming up this Sunday. In the exclusive clip, Greg Mathis Jr. and his boyfriend Elliot are taking their relationship to the next level after Elliot gets on one knee.

Check out the clip below:





Super cute right? We know Big Greg and Linda are super happy about this.

We’ve really enjoyed this first season of “Mathis Family Matters”. Did you have a favorite episode so far?

Watch the finale of “Mathis Family Matters” this Sunday, August 14th at 10pm EST on E!