Bossip Video

“I’ve found someone who loves themself as much as I love myself…”

Greg Mathis, Sr., and his family are ready to share their unfiltered lives with the world on E!’s “Mathis Family Matters” and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look at the premiere.

During the premiere, we’ll see Judge Mathis’ children having a serious sitdown with their baby brother Amir.

Amir apparently “loves love” and his siblings wonder if he’s moving too fast with his new woman. Amir’s estranged wife is like a family member to the Mathises–and even though Amir’s divorce isn’t even finalized he’s in LOVE, again.

Or so he says…

Amir’s siblings are wondering why he’s moving so quickly with his new boo of only two months—but the rising Hollywood producer won’t back down.

“This is already an interrogation,” says Amir. “Not an interrogation, more of like a serious intervention,” says Greg Jr. who wonders to his other siblings why Amir is so hypnotized so early in his new relationship. “If it’s not crack cocaine, I don’t need an intervention,” says Amir.

Amir’s sister Camara points out that the family was emotionally invested in his wife who their mother even viewed as one of her daughters.

“It’s about you falling so hard, so fast, bringing the whole family into it, and then ‘Oh, I’m done with her,'” says Camara. “I know for a fact I’m not going let you all dictate my happiness,” fires back a defiant Amir. “I’m happy right now.”

Ultimately despite his siblings’ hang-ups, Amir stands strong in his decision and reveals something shocking that happened in the midst of his heartbreak.

“A month before that did you talk to the 12 girls that I had sex with in three months?” asks Amir who was apparently running from his sadness by running through women. “Once you go through that, then you want to settle down!”

Oh, Amir…

Take an exclusive look below.

“Mathis Family Matters” premieres with two back-to-back episodes on Sunday, June 19 @ 9:30PM ET/PT on E! See the official episode descriptions below.

Ep. 101 – Meet the Mathises

For the first time since relocating his family from Detroit 15 years ago, Judge Greg Mathis and his wife Linda have all their adult children living in the same city. Siblings Jade, Greg Jr., Camara and Amir head out for a night on the town while Greg and Linda take on babysitting responsibilities for their precocious grandkids. While Greg will do anything to keep everyone in L.A., he quickly realizes that adult children have adult problems.

Ep. 102 – Love, Mathis Style

Love is in the air as Linda attempts to reignite the spark in her 36-year marriage to Greg. The siblings confront Amir about moving too fast with his new girlfriend, especially since he’s still legally married.

Play

The Judge might rule the courtroom, but at home he is just “dad” and a husband to Linda Mathis who rules the roost by his side. The couple has four grown children – Jade Mathis, Camara Mathis Webb, Greg Mathis, Jr., and Amir Mathis – who all have their own careers, relationships, personalities, and off the wall dynamics that make them ready to take Los Angeles by storm. The family docu-series offers a rare look into the Mathis’ exclusive Hollywood lifestyle and family fun.