Black love is a beautiful thing and NBA star Draymond Green and fiancée Hazel Renee give us all the feels in their recent engagement shoot.

Longtime lovers, Draymond Green and Hazel Renee are getting closer to the big day when they say “I do.” In preparation for the wedding, the couple posed with photographer Stanley Babb of Stanlo Photography for their stunning engagement shoot.

The two have known each other for some time now dating back to college days at Michigan State University. Renee ran track and field there and Green was known as the star basketball player on the Spartans Big Ten tournament championship team.

“We were in the same theater class and both athletes,” Renee tells ESSENCE about their love story. “Naturally we gravitated towards one another for group projects because we were already familiar with each other.”

As they made their way through college they remained friends and Draymond eventually entered the NBA in 2012 Hazel went on to focus on a growing acting career that would later include a recurring role on Fox’s Empire.

The two would soon connect in Los Angeles for a first date that would lead to happily ever after.

“We went to a rooftop pool and hung out at the cabana all day, which is still one of our favorite things to do together,” Renee tells ESSENCE. “We hadn’t seen each other in a very long time so we hung out all day, talked, and caught up. It was really casual but also reflective of our relationship. We really are best friends.”

The besties knew exactly what vision they wanted to deliver for their engagement shoot. Draymond and Hazel were photographed in two regal looks, Renee in gowns by Phylicia Ellis and Green in suits by Eaden Myles.

“We had an overall vision to reflect where we currently are in our lives. We feel very elevated from where we were years ago. We are more connected and in tune with one another and wanted our shoot to reflect our style and natural boss energy,” Renee says.

Outside of being bosses on and off the court, the pair are proud parents to three children; Cash, Olive, and Draymond Jr. They’re also frequent world travelers.

As the wedding day draws near the couple continues to prepare all the little details that will make their big day a huge success.

“I’m looking forward to celebrating our love and this new chapter in our lives with the people who have been down with us from the very start,” Renee says. “To have the support of family and friends is priceless.”

Check out more of the stunning photos below and let us know what you think.

We send our congratulations and wish the beautiful couple much success, love, and prosperity in this next chapter of their lives.