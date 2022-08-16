Despite the few recent instances where police officers were held responsible for violent abuses of power, we still don’t see enough cops being fired or put in prison for doing harm to the citizens they swore to “protect and serve”, especially the Black citizens. Last week, we reported on a viral video that showed a Mississippi State Trooper getting very physical with a handcuffed Black man named Eugene Lewis who was allegedly stopped for “traffic violations”.
Fortunately, Lewis’ brothers were in tow and one of them hopped on IG live to record the officer’s misconduct for all his social media followers to see. Subsequently, the brothers, Packer Lewis and Darius Lewis were arrested for stopping to care for their brother who they say was being attacked in the back of the officer’s patrol vehicle. According to a HuffPo report, The Mississippi Department of Public Safety released a statement saying that they had completed an “internal investigation” and found no criminal conduct done by the officer who was finally identified as Hayden Falvey.
The 40 minutes of video footage that was reviewed showed Eugene Lewis telling Falvey that he can’t breathe and being told the pat police response, “You’re running your mouth. You can breathe.”
“A review of this incident by MBI agents and command staff produced no evidence of criminal conduct by the trooper throughout the encounter,” Lt. Col. Charles Haynes, director of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, said in a news release.
As for the brothers’ arrest, the city defended Trooper Falvey’s actions saying:
“While DPS and MHSP recognize and respect the right of citizens to observe, and even record, law enforcement officers executing their duties, those rights are not without limitations,” Tindell said in the news release. “As you will see, this event is a prime example of how even a routine traffic stop can quickly turn into a dangerous situation for both citizens and law enforcement officers when subjects resist arrest and when uninvolved persons interfere.”
The Department is talking out of both sides of its mouth. If citizens have a right to observe and record, then why were the brothers arrested? They didn’t touch the cop and didn’t touch their brother who was being arrested, so…?
