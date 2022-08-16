Bossip Video

Despite the few recent instances where police officers were held responsible for violent abuses of power, we still don’t see enough cops being fired or put in prison for doing harm to the citizens they swore to “protect and serve”, especially the Black citizens. Last week, we reported on a viral video that showed a Mississippi State Trooper getting very physical with a handcuffed Black man named Eugene Lewis who was allegedly stopped for “traffic violations”.

Fortunately, Lewis’ brothers were in tow and one of them hopped on IG live to record the officer’s misconduct for all his social media followers to see. Subsequently, the brothers, Packer Lewis and Darius Lewis were arrested for stopping to care for their brother who they say was being attacked in the back of the officer’s patrol vehicle. According to a HuffPo report, The Mississippi Department of Public Safety released a statement saying that they had completed an “internal investigation” and found no criminal conduct done by the officer who was finally identified as Hayden Falvey.

The 40 minutes of video footage that was reviewed showed Eugene Lewis telling Falvey that he can’t breathe and being told the pat police response, “You’re running your mouth. You can breathe.”

“A review of this incident by MBI agents and command staff produced no evidence of criminal conduct by the trooper throughout the encounter,” Lt. Col. Charles Haynes, director of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, said in a news release.

As for the brothers’ arrest, the city defended Trooper Falvey’s actions saying: