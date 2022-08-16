Bossip Video

In celebration of Black Business Month, Silk is utilizing its platform and influence to connect fans to delicious gems in their own communities.

Kelly Rowland and Silk are spotlighting Black-owned Los Angeles-based bakery, Busy Baking, to take on the challenge of #SwapItWithSilk to make her signature Banana Pudding Cupcakes, swapping traditional dairy with smooth and creamy Silk Oatmilk.

As Black women blazing their own paths, Kelly Rowland and Re’Gine Terry of Busy Baking share a passion for spreading their creativity with the world while inspiring others to swap their daily lifestyles with plant-based alternatives.

“Happy Black Business Month! I asked my favorite Black-owned bakery, @busybaking, to swap out dairy milk for Silk Oatmilk in this delicious cupcake recipe, Rowland captioned a post teasing the #SwapItWithSilk challenge. “ Show me how you #SwapItWithSilk when you bake @lovemysilk!”

The challenge is taking place on TikTok and viewers can see other Black business owners use the oat milk in recipes.

Whether you’re vegetarian, flexitarian or a diehard dairy-lover, Silk Oatmilk can enhance any tasty recipe.

So what are you waiting for? Show us how YOU #SwapItWithSilk by putting your personal plant-based twist to your favorite recipes, using Silk Oatmilk! Dallas-based Pastry Chef, Tye Sule is jumping into the challenge as well to make the most delicious and decadent dairy-free cake!

Rooted in supporting diverse creators, the #SwapItWithSilk campaign is shining a light on Black-owned businesses to share their flavorful culturally forward dishes with plant-based products.