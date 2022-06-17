The oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery is almost so here, so it’s time for BOSSIP’s annual Best In Black-Owned gift guide.

Juneteenth which is observed annually on June 19th and was declared a federal holiday by President Biden in 2021, is a time when we celebrate the slaves of Galveston, Texas finally learning of their freedom years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

“Juneteenth marks both the long, hard night of slavery and subjugation, and a promise of a brighter morning to come,” remarked Biden while signing it into a holiday. “This is a day of profound — in my view — profound weight and profound power. A day in which we remember the moral stain, the terrible toll that slavery took on the country and continues to take — what I’ve long called “America’s original sin.” “At the same time, I also remember the extraordinary capacity to heal, and to hope, and to emerge from the most painful moments and a bitter, bitter version of ourselves, but to make a better version of ourselves,” he continued. “You know, today, we consecrate Juneteenth for what it ought to be, what it must be: a national holiday. As the Vice President noted, a holiday that will join the others of our national celebrations: our independence, our laborers who built this nation, our servicemen and women who served and died in its defense. And the first new national holiday since the creation of Martin Luther King Holiday nearly four decades ago.”

The first Juneteenth in 1866 was celebrated with food and singing, and some say that upon learning of their freedom, slaves “threw their rags into the river” and dressed as freedmen, hence why some get dressed to the nines for the holiday.

While you might not be getting gussied up for Juneteenth 2022, you might be looking to embolden Black businesses and flood them with your support to mark the occasion.

For the 2022 Juneteenth holiday, BOSSIP’s compiled a list of some of our fave brands to pour our black bucks and support into.

BOSSIP’s “Best In Black Owned” includes makeup, skincare, clothes, alcohol, home goods, accessories, magazines, and more. This list is NOT comprehensive and is constantly being updated; let us know what brands we missed!

