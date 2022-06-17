The oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery is almost so here, so it’s time for BOSSIP’s annual Best In Black-Owned gift guide.
Juneteenth which is observed annually on June 19th and was declared a federal holiday by President Biden in 2021, is a time when we celebrate the slaves of Galveston, Texas finally learning of their freedom years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.
“Juneteenth marks both the long, hard night of slavery and subjugation, and a promise of a brighter morning to come,” remarked Biden while signing it into a holiday. “This is a day of profound — in my view — profound weight and profound power. A day in which we remember the moral stain, the terrible toll that slavery took on the country and continues to take — what I’ve long called “America’s original sin.”
“At the same time, I also remember the extraordinary capacity to heal, and to hope, and to emerge from the most painful moments and a bitter, bitter version of ourselves, but to make a better version of ourselves,” he continued.
“You know, today, we consecrate Juneteenth for what it ought to be, what it must be: a national holiday. As the Vice President noted, a holiday that will join the others of our national celebrations: our independence, our laborers who built this nation, our servicemen and women who served and died in its defense. And the first new national holiday since the creation of Martin Luther King Holiday nearly four decades ago.”
The first Juneteenth in 1866 was celebrated with food and singing, and some say that upon learning of their freedom, slaves “threw their rags into the river” and dressed as freedmen, hence why some get dressed to the nines for the holiday.
While you might not be getting gussied up for Juneteenth 2022, you might be looking to embolden Black businesses and flood them with your support to mark the occasion.
For the 2022 Juneteenth holiday, BOSSIP’s compiled a list of some of our fave brands to pour our black bucks and support into.
BOSSIP’s “Best In Black Owned” includes makeup, skincare, clothes, alcohol, home goods, accessories, magazines, and more. This list is NOT comprehensive and is constantly being updated; let us know what brands we missed!
Clothing & Handbags:
Lionne—Luxury women’s wear created by designer Latoia Fitzgerald
Hogoè Kpessou- —unique handbags designed by Hogoè Kpessou herself who was born in Togo and immigrated to the US when she was six.
Noite Rose— a Black woman-owned luxury loungewear brand
Nubian Skin Hosiery & Lingerie
Mess In A Bottle —Black woman-owned T-shirt company with MESSages that come packaged in a reusable bottle.
Ashli James Collection –Head Wraps & Face Masks
Shapes Design Company-–HBCU, Black Movie & TV Show Inspired Buttons
Alcohol, Food, Stores & Other
Creamalicious Ice Cream—Created by Executive Chef Liz Rogers, Creamlicious is America’s only Black-owned mass-produced national ice cream brand. Most recently, people nationwide flocked to Walmart to buy the ice cream after the retailer’s “Juneteenth” Ice Cream backlash. Remember that?
Inspired by the Southern desserts Chef Liz grew up with, the brand features flavors like Aunt Poonie’s Caramel Pound Cake, Slap Yo Mamma Banana Pudding, Porchlight Peach Cobbler, and Right As Rain Red Velvet Cheesecake.
Undefined—Undefined is a Black-owned CBD line that believes in “Clean, Conscious, Inclusive, Plant Magic.”
Canna Haute—Black-owned CBD oil
Brown Girl Jane—Founded by Spelman graduates, Brown Girl Jane has practical wellness products designed to embody healing, balance, and community. The brand provides plant-based solutions options for your daily routine including Balance Wellness Drops, CBD Gelées, and Rest Wellness Drops. Brown Girl Jane is also well known for its fragrance line.
Footnanny is from Oprah’s personal nail technician, Gloria Williams – aka the Footnanny. Featured on the mogul’s Favorite Things list eight years in a row, Footnanny offers Industry-leading pedicure creams and products.
KINLÒ —Naomi Osaka’s skincare line has a focus on protection and recovery from the sun for melanin-rich skin.
KINLÒ’s products include:
- Golden Rays Sunscreen: Tinted for melanin-rich skin, this is a daily water-resistant and sweat-proof broad-spectrum SPF. The mineral-based, non-chemical sunscreen mattifies skin without leaving a white cast for a natural, flawless finish. Lightweight and non-comedogenic to provide everyday protection on sun-soaked or indoor days.
- Protection and Recovery Duo: The perfect pairing for a day in the sun, it protects your melanin from harmful blue light and sun rays using lightweight Golden Rays Sunscreen. Incorporate the Hydrating Golden Mist into your day as an instant skin refresher and quencher for sun-drenched skin.
- Golden Essentials Set: This three-piece set helps protect and hydrate skin. Tinted Golden Rays SPF 50+ Sunscreen protects from 98% of UV radiation while Hydrating Golden Mist helps soothe and cool skin. Follow up with Hydrating Lip Balm to help smooth lines and improve lip elasticity with a natural shine.
CultureTags— Game
The Boiler Seafood Atlanta—from the mind of CEO Chad Dillon, The Boiler Seafood Atlanta has garnered over $8 million in sales and is lauded as the #1 seafood boil restaurant in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood.
The 31-year-old’s booming business has franchise requests in 48 out of 50 states and features a menu that includes crab legs, lobster, oysters and even Ramen.
Dillon recently broke ground on an additional restaurant endeavor, Stix ATL, an upscale Asian fusion restaurant that will be located in the heart of Midtown Atlanta.
The Addison Suite Magazine—A luxury lifestyle-focused publication that showcases the best of high-fashion, travel, fine dining hotels, and more, The Addison Suite is helmed by Terrell Whitney “T.W.” Addison who also hosts the mag’s “Members Only” series. “Members Only” is powered by notable liquor brands and features interviews with public figures, CEOS, brand curators, athletes, artists, and the like.
McBride Sisters—Black Girl Magic Wine
The Gathering Spots–The go-to hub for collaboration, connections, and experiences, The Gathering Spot private membership club was founded in Atlanta in 2016 and has expanded to Washington D.C. and Los Angeles. Members enjoy 30+ experiences via a carefully curated calendar that makes it ripe for networking and unique social experiences and TGS was recently acquired by Greenwood Bank making it the largest combined Fintech and community platform for Blacks and minorities. TGS was founded by two young Black entrepreneurs/Georgetown alumni; Ryan Wilson and TK Peterson.
Makeup & Skincare:
Beauty Bakerie–-Founded by Cashmere Nicole in 2014, Beauty Bakerie has been lauded by celebs like Cardi B and Gabby Douglas.
Fenty Beauty—-Rihanna’s beauty brand is still celebrated for its inclusivity and highly pigmented products. Likewise, her Fenty Skin is praised for working with all skin types.
Haircare:
Yup, Cookie’s got a haircare line. Her TPH by Taraji is broken up into categories of Scalp Care, Cleanse, Intense Moisture, Repair, and Treatment Stylers.
Pattern Beauty—Koil Kween Tracee Ellis Ross debuted “her baby” Pattern Beauty in 2018 and it’s apparently approved by her iconic mom, Diana Ross.
Home Goods
Karibe Company-–Black-owned cookware, the “Cookware Company With The Culture” offers cast iron skillets, sauce pots, and signature recipes.
