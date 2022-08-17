‘What The Flocka’ Exclusive: Waka’s Mom Is Feeling Left In The Dark About His Split From Tammy

The Malphurs are back!

But they’re not together anymore. Y’all already knew that though. The marriage may be over but still, the show must go on! A brand new season of ‘Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka’ is set to premiere this week and we’ve got an exclusive clip.

In season 3, Waka and Tammy have gone their separate ways and are both determined to build a new and happy life without the other. Daughter, Charlie, the glue that keeps the family together, puts on a brave face but struggles with life amid all these changes.

In the exclusive clip below, Waka meets up with his mom and she has a lot of questions that need answers. Waka is reluctant to say much since he believes in speaking only positively about his wife. Check out the clip below:

Do you think Waka is just trying to establish healthy boundaries with his mother? Do you also see her side of things, where she feels like she’s always the last to know what’s going on in her child’s life?

After watching Tammy and Waka go through so many highs and lows, then renew their vows in a televised ceremony, it’s going to be really tough watching them prepare to end their marriage. This season is about to be a roller coaster. If you haven’t already watched, you can view the super tease HERE.

Tune in to the premiere of ‘Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka’ Thursday, August 18th at 9pm on WE tv, with new episodes available on popular AMC streaming service ALLBLK, every Monday, following its premiere on WE tv.