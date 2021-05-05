“Waka & Tammy What The Flocka” Exclusive: Tammy Wants To Take A Kama Sutra Class And Waka Is Excited For Things To Get Freaky! [VIDEO]

Happy Humpday!

Waka Flocka has been all about coming into his manhood on this season of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” but Tammy is coming into her womanhood as well! We’re just a day away from the next episode of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” and things are getting freaky for the finale. We’ve got an exclusive clip from tomorrow’s episode where Tammy reveals she wants to take a Kama Sutra class and try new things.

“I’m fully evolved and developed,” Waka says about going to the sex class.

Then in a confessional, he says he’s all for it because women in their mid-30s turn into freaks.

“You know about how girls in their mid-30s they turn real freaky? I’m like, ‘Yes! Finally, bruh. She finna be a FREAK freak, that’s what I wanted. Come on man, I’m for that shit bruh. Let’s go! Throw my socks at the front door, throw them motherfuckers off, man.”

Waka also talks about them having kids and new ventures in their future and it ends with a toast. “To love, marriage and the good life,” says Tammy. Check out the clip below:





Play



We love it for them!

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Waka and Tammy’s marriage is reignited when they navigate new ways to spice up the romance and their sex life. Charlie blindsides Waka and Tammy with a shocking secret that no one saw coming.

Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka S2 – “Marriage Is Lit” airs Thursday, March 6 at 9pm ET/PT on WeTV

This was a great season, right?