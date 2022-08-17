Bossip Video

While Young Thug awaits trial he’s being sued for missing a concert due to his incarceration. Not only that, but authorities allege that a witness in his pending RICO case is facing threats after confidential documents leaked online.

Even with Young Thug behind bars, he’s still facing drama for not only missing a concert but for a shocking breach connected to his case. When Young Thug was arrested after the unsealing of an indictment against his YSL label his calendar was full of concerts and events. Considering his popularity, Thug was booked up and gearing up to release another album in the upcoming weeks. One concert promoter isn’t sympathetic to his current incarceration however and wants Thug to pay up for the scheduled concert.

Young Thug Hit With New Lawsuit Over Missing Atlanta Concert Due To Incarceration.

According to the AJC, Young Thug was set to have a concert in Atlanta on June 18th and was set to receive $300K for the show. Thug reportedly collected $150K upfront and after his bond was denied the show was canceled.

With that, the promoter filed a complaint in Fulton County to try and recover the money.

“Due to his arrest and the nature of the felony criminal charges against Williams, it was immediately apparent in May 2022 that he would not be able to perform as required in the agreement,” the complaint said.

A-1 concert is suing for the $150K deposit along with damages for the canceled event.

Authorities Say A Witness Is Facing Threats After Rapper’s RICO Case Documents Leaked Online

The lawsuit comes shortly after confidential discovery documents in the Young Thug’s RICO case leaked.

According to WSBTV, Fulton County DA Fani Willis’ office discovered that the document included a cooperating witness’ statement posted all over social media. Needless to say, that should never happen in a high-profile case, especially a RICO case. After the document surfaced online the life of that witness, a cooperating YSL associate, and that witness’ children are now in jeopardy as a result.

Young Thug’s lawyer Brian Steele spoke out and asked that the information be kept offline.

“Whomever is placing items of discovery online is not doing anybody a favor. It is totally inappropriate to try this case in social media. This case will be tried fairly and justly in Fulton County Superior Court,” Steel said.

Since the Internet is ruthless, we’re almost certain that even more documents will unfortunately leak.