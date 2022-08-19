‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive: Branwin Takes Her Hubby To The Strip Club

How’s a birthday lapdance sound?

It’s Friday and we’re super excited for a brand new episode of our favorite guilty pleasure show – “Life After Lockup”! We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from tonight’s episode where Branwin takes Chazz to the strip club for his birthday. This might be unorthodox in some places but sounds like a regular date night in ATL to us! As you can probably imagine, Chazz is super amped up for his visit to the shake junt. Can you blame him? Check out the clip below to see how Chazz likes his b’day boob and booty shakes:





Play



Is anybody surprised that Branwin hasn’t consummated this marriage yet? What do you think the odds are on this marriage? We kinda think whether or not Chazz gets b’day sex after the strip club might be a good indication of which way the relationship will go. If you had to make a bet, do you think Branwin is giving it up? Or is it more likely she’s hoping he finds his happy ending following that private dance? Seems like he’s in a pretty good position either way, for the night at least. Anyway, enough about Chazz and Branwin.

Here’s what to expect from the rest of the episode:

Daonte freaks out when the cops are on Lindsey’s tail; Shawn’s exes threaten his wedding.

Yep. Basically another wild night on “Life After Lockup!” We can’t wait!

A brand new episode of “Life After Lockup” airs tonight, Friday, August 19 at 9PM ET on WeTV

Will you be watching?