‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive: Britney Is Suspicious About What Ray Is Sneaking Off To Do

After all the craziness Ray’s experienced with Britney since his release, you’d think he’d know better!

We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Life After Lockup” and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure. In the clip, Britney gets suspicious and calls up Ray’s cousin after he rushes off “to work” but leaves behind his phone and his work clothes. Of course, it turns out that Ray’s sneaky mission involves heading to Britney’s parents’ house to get their blessings before he asks for her hand in marriage.

Check out the clip below:

Dang, Ray is nervous as all get out. It’s not looking like her parents are super approving of his plans. Do you think they’ll give their blessing?

Here’s what else to expect from Friday’s episode of “Life After Lockup”:

Destinie creates a plan to ruin Shawn and Sara’s special day. Meanwhile, Lindsey may be too much for Daonte to handle!

Welp, can’t say we didn’t see that coming.

A brand new episode of “Life After Lockup” airs Friday, August 12 at 9pm EST on WeTV.

Will you be watching?