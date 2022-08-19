Bossip Video

Kanye West is unapologetic about the headline-making way he’s selling his Yeezy Gap clothes.

Source: Leon Bennett / GettyAfter Yeezy Gap was finally placed in local Gap stores it instantly went viral for its trash bag merchandising with shoppers comparing it to dumpster diving. Some even accused the trash bag shopping experience of making fun of the homeless.

Kanye West caught wind of the remarks and recently appeared on FOX News to defend his branding and slam critics.

Kanye West Responds To Backlash Over Yeezy Gap Trash Bags

Never the one to shy away from his ideas, Kanye West set the record straight and blamed the media for the chatter about the bags. According to Ye, he’s an innovator and his clothes are “egalitarian”, rooted in the belief of equal treatment of all in society no matter their gender, age, race, or beliefs.

He also said he got the idea to put the clothes in construction bags after visiting D.R. and the displays are to”make life easier and informal so that we can all basically dress in the dark.”

“I’m an innovator, and I’m not here to sit up and apologize about my ideas,” West said, in an interview that aired Thursday. “That’s exactly what the media tries to do. Make us apologize for any idea that doesn’t fall under exactly the way they want us to think.” “I’m up here literally working on homeless shelters. There’s documentation of it where the city came and tore down my creations while I was doing it,” West said. “So no one can tell me I’m insensitive when that stuff that I think about every single day and actually have put my mind and innovation to.” “The whole point of why I came to The Gap was to make egalitarian clothing,” West said. “I remember times being in the [Dominican Republic], going to a store and seeing clothes in bins and just seeing people be happy to have a moment of discovery, to think like children.”

As far as the backlash, it seems as though social media is just once again cracking jokes. If you’ve ever worked retail you know the employees are loving having a big section of the store that doesn’t need customer assistance or restocking.

You can watch the full interview below.