Bossip Video

Kanye West and Gap announce their YEEZY GAP collection will be available in Gap’s flagship Times Square store on Thursday.

Last weekend, Rolling Loud announced Kanye West would no longer be headlining the annual festival and the announcement came after Ye said he wanted to be declared “legally dead” for one year during his BET Awards speech.

Rolling Loud marks the second festival this year Kanye has canceled after pulling out of Coachella back in April while Kanye isn’t performing this weekend, he’s still hard at work and providing some excitement for fans.

Ye’s latest announcement isn’t about music however, it’s about clothes.

Kanye West & Gap’s Yeezy Gap Will Be Available In-Store Starting Thursday At Gap’s Flashship Times Square Location

Ye and Gap have announced their Yeezy Gap line will finally be available in stores for consumers to purchase. The product hitting stores is a milestone for Kanye and the merch will be exclusively available at Gap’s Times Square location.

An official press release teased the news stating;

“A SELECTION OF YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA STYLES WILL BE AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE AT GAP TIMES SQUARE FROM 10AM EST TOMORROW GAP’S TIMES SQUARE FLAGSHIP STORE HAS BEEN REENGINEERED AND DISTILLED TO ITS MOST ESSENTIAL FORM IN YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA’S VISION OF UTILITARIAN DESIGN THE ENTRY INTO GAP STORES FULFILLS THE VISION TO DELIVER YEEZY GAP DESIGN ON A LARGER SCALE” -per press release.

Rumors have circulated that Miami, Los Angeles, and Chicago could join the Yeezy Gap store list as soon as this weekend, but that has yet to be confirmed. Kanye also launched a video game for the collection, which you can play here.