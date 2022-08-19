‘Family Or Fiancé’ Exclusive: Akin And Brandy Are Facing A 14-Year Age Difference And Are At Odds Over Having A Baby!

Happy Friday y’all! Let’s talk about dealbreakers…

We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Family Or Fiancé” and this one is a DOOZY. On the new episode of “Family Or Fiancé” 35-year-old Brandy wants to have a child while her 49-year-old fiancé Akin is against it. We’ve got an exclusive clip from the episode, check it out below:

Play

This is hard to watch for sure because Brandy wants a baby so badly but Akin is just being honest about what he wants and what will work for him. Have you ever been in a situation like this where you loved someone so much but they just couldn’t do what you needed and that was a dealbreaker?

We spoke with Tracy McMillan about the episode earlier this month and she addressed the vulnerable state of many women in their mid-thirties.

“The more you get into your life journey you realize things are individual and you have to really know yourself and know what’s right for you,” McMillan told BOSSIP. “I really felt for Brandy. I always say the fastest moments of a woman’s life are 32 to 37. 32 is DGAF and 37 is OMFG. It’s not because there’s something wrong with you, it’s because there’s something right. We get standard operating equipment as a human being and one of them is wanting children, not every single person but like 90%. You have to trust the little voice that tells you what is right for you.”

While we’re talking about age, it’s worth exploring another clip where Tracy talks to Akin and Brandy about their age difference and what it means for them.

Play

Like we said, this episode is a doozy. The drama didn’t stop at the baby issue either. There was also a potential racial/cultural issue, which Akin denied vehemently. You can see that clip HERE.

With all these things to consider, is there any hope of Akin and Brandy getting their families to bless their union? You’ll have to tune in tomorrow to find out!

The brand new episode of “Family Or Fiancé” airs Saturday, August 20th at 9PM on OWN.