‘Game of Thrones’ is BACK (well, kinda)

We’re still salty over the universally slandered conclusion of ‘Game of Thrones‘–arguably the greatest show of all-time–that left us with Bran The Bamboozler as King after scamming the 7 kingdoms from his wooden wheelchair.

Now, three years later, we’re getting more dragons, messy family drama, and bloody battles with ‘House of the Dragon’ (based on George R.R. Martin’s ‘Fire & Blood’ series) that’s set 200 years before the events of ‘Game of Thrones’ and tells the story of House Targaryen.

Peep the official promo below:

The highly anticipated HBO series stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans.

“The decision was kind of made for us: George really wanted to tell this story,” said co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik in an interview with the New York Times. Of all the stories that were kind of bandied around, it’s the closest one to the original show in tone. It deals with the Targaryens and their dynasty, so it’s accessible in that respect. It has more dragons in it. People will say they don’t like dragons and they’re not watching it for the dragons, but they do like the dragons, they help.”

His showrunning partner Ryan Condal chimed in, saying, “this one had the most resonance with the original series, when we see Daenerys after the fall of the empire. She’s running around the East relying on the kindness of strangers, or perhaps the greed of strangers who want to put her on the throne to enrich themselves. Her memory, the stories that she’s been told of the Targaryen height, the shining city on the hill — that’s this story.”

Will you be tuning into ‘House of the Dragon’ (every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO/HBO Max)? Tell us down below and enjoy the funniest tweets/memes from the premiere on the flip.