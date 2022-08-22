Bossip Video

Blueface and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock are still out here being toxic…who would have thought??

According to reports from TMZ, Blueface’s other half was taken into police custody after punching him in the face, which marks the second time in less than a month.

As seen in footage obtained by the outlet, Chrisean Rock went at the rapper on Sunday night while they were in Whiskey Row bar in Scottsdale, AZ. Blueface was standing in front of Chrisean when she hauled back and struck him twice in the face. She landed both punches, sending her boyfriend backward, though he made no attempt to go back at her. Security ended up taking her down, pinning Chrisean to the ground until police arrived to haul her off in handcuffs.

Even though Rock hit him, and this isn’t the first time, Blueface is still asking for police to release Chrisean.