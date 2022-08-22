Blueface and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock are still out here being toxic…who would have thought??
According to reports from TMZ, Blueface’s other half was taken into police custody after punching him in the face, which marks the second time in less than a month.
As seen in footage obtained by the outlet, Chrisean Rock went at the rapper on Sunday night while they were in Whiskey Row bar in Scottsdale, AZ. Blueface was standing in front of Chrisean when she hauled back and struck him twice in the face. She landed both punches, sending her boyfriend backward, though he made no attempt to go back at her. Security ended up taking her down, pinning Chrisean to the ground until police arrived to haul her off in handcuffs.
Even though Rock hit him, and this isn’t the first time, Blueface is still asking for police to release Chrisean.
“Free Rock!!!” He says in a video he posted after the incident. “We don’t ever make the same mistake twice.”
Blueface took to Instagram later to further explain the video, saying Chrisean was actually arrested for trespass, not for assaulting him, so it is possible she was asked to leave the bar and refused.
According to further reports from TMZ, cops say Chrisean was arrested for misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. They say she allegedly tried to push her way into the bar and was detained by security until police arrived.
Earlier this month, Blueface and Chrisean both went at each other on the streets of Hollywood, with Chrisean throwing the first punch and Blueface, fighting back, pinning her to the ground. Cops didn’t witness that altercation, but after seeing video, they said they’d opened an investigation.
Blueface publicly offered the “Baddies South” star $100,000 to end their relationship after the altercation.
