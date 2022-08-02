Bossip Video

“No money in the world can make me leave you…”

Sadly, it looks like things have taken a volatile turn in an extremely toxic relationship between a rapper and his girlfriend.

Early Tuesday videos surfaced of Blueface and his rapper/reality star protegé/ girlfriend Chrisean Rock fighting in the street. As previously reported the couple has made headlines for various reasons including Chrisean beating up Blueface’s mother and sister, her multiple tattoos dedicated to the “Thotiana” rapper, and their breakup spurned by Chrisean fixing her missing front tooth. We all remember how that insane incisor drama turned out, right?

As of late, however, the two seemed to be on a more positive track and even enjoyed a double date with rapper DDG and singer and soon-to-be Disney princess Halle Bailey.

Clearly, however, things have taken a turn for the worse.

Blueface And Chrisean Rock Fight Caught On Camera

In a shocking video obtained by TMZ Chrisean and Blueface are seen having an alleged domestic altercation in L.A.

In the video, onlookers are seen watching the two’s violent confrontation. Chrisean is seen pushing Blueface before smacking him in the face. The rapper is seen taking a swing at the “Baddies South” star’s head and knocking her to the ground before ripping off the chain around her neck.

The video eventually ends after some large men finally get between the two.

TMZ adds that an LAPD source says the incident is officially under investigation. The outlet reports that prosecutors can consider charges after interviewing both Blueface and Chrisean and reviewing additional surveillance videos.

Blueface And Chrisean Rock Went Home Together After Their Fight—But Blueface Accused Rock Of Cheating

The separation didn’t last long as the two were back at Casa De Blueface and back on Instagram by the morning. Chrisean added in a post that she wasn’t abused by her boyfriend.

“Only thing he hitting is this tire,” the reality star captioned a selfie in the gym.

Later, she was blasted by Blueface who used Instagram to expose more of their drama.

In the most recent videos, Blue asks Rock what it would take to end their dysfunctional relationship. Blueface then antagonizes her about the fight and offers her $100,000 to leave him alone.

“You wanna beat me up in public, so what’s up?” says Blueface in a video. “What will it take to end this nice and pleasant? $100,000 is pretty pleasant.”

To add insult to injury Blueface then accused the woman of talking to other men. The California emcee confessed that he went through Chrisean’s phone and named men that he believes she’s sleeping with.

“Y’all don’t know her,” he is seen telling the camera. “She f***d a C.O. at the damn jailhouse, they don’t know you’re really a whore. A whore with tattoos. Who else we got? We got Terry—we got Jarvis…”

Chrisean who appears to be sporting a fresh black eye similar to one on Blueface’s face denies the allegations and asks him to stop recording.

She’s since posted on her InstaStory that she has no plans to leave Blueface.

“No money in the world can make me leave you,” wrote Chrisean Tuesday. “You might as well the [sic] call psych ward to get me out this bih.”

It’s clear that these two people definitely shouldn’t be involved with each other but the world of domestic violence can be lonely, isolated, and filled with fear. If you or someone you know is experiencing violence at the hands of their partner, help is available.

Please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 because everyone deserves healthy relationships.